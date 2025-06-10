Rally for Valley: Reviving Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir
The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has launched 'Rally for Valley' to rejuvenate tourism in Jammu and Kashmir post-Pahalgam attack. The campaign, featuring 75 industry leaders, promotes the region as safe while supporting local livelihoods, aiming to boost its appeal as a premier tourist destination.
The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has embarked on a new campaign, 'Rally for Valley', to reignite tourism in Jammu and Kashmir following the recent attack in Pahalgam. This initiative aims to reassure potential tourists of the region's safety and bolster the local economy dependent on tourism.
Sunil Kumar, president of TAAI, highlighted the association's dedication to reviving tourism in the area. Recalling a successful convention in Srinagar in 2018, which attracted 700 agents nationwide, Kumar stressed that the association couldn't remain silent after the Pahalgam incident. The campaign involves visits to key tourist spots like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg to gather insights directly from stakeholders.
Underlining Kashmir's potential as a travel haven, Kumar remarked that the 2018 convention generated considerable interest among agents and tourists. He stressed the association's commitment to project Jammu and Kashmir as a safe, desirable destination, offering travelers an escape from the daily grind, while also undertaking a significant responsibility to support local communities.
