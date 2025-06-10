Left Menu

Political Clash: Extremism Allegations Shake West Bengal Assembly

In a heated political exchange, West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting terrorism. This follows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's denouncement of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. A resolution praising Indian armed forces and condemning the attack was passed in the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:53 IST
Political Clash: Extremism Allegations Shake West Bengal Assembly
BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stormy session of the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday, Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). He claimed the party aids terrorism and has transformed the state into a haven for extremists.

Adhikari's comments were a reaction to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the Pulwama attack. Meanwhile, the assembly passed a resolution commending the Indian armed forces for their actions against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The resolution also condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost, including three from West Bengal. Chief Minister Banerjee expressed sorrow for the victims, emphasizing the heroism of Adil Hussain Shah, who died thwarting the terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025