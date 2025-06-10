Political Clash: Extremism Allegations Shake West Bengal Assembly

In a stormy session of the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday, Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). He claimed the party aids terrorism and has transformed the state into a haven for extremists.

Adhikari's comments were a reaction to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the Pulwama attack. Meanwhile, the assembly passed a resolution commending the Indian armed forces for their actions against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The resolution also condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost, including three from West Bengal. Chief Minister Banerjee expressed sorrow for the victims, emphasizing the heroism of Adil Hussain Shah, who died thwarting the terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)