Market Surge: S&P 500 Rises Amid Trade Talk Optimism

The S&P 500 experienced a rise on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in Tesla's stock, as investors keenly anticipate the outcomes of trade discussions between the United States and China aimed at resolving an ongoing tariff dispute that has unsettled global markets this year.

The U.S. stock markets have rallied recently, shaking off an April downturn caused by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. With optimism building that trade agreements will reduce these barriers, the S&P 500 is approaching the highs seen in February.

Meanwhile, investors are also eyeing upcoming consumer price data for indications of the Federal Reserve's next moves on interest rates. Sector-wise, energy led gains within the S&P 500, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones also posted increases.

