Social Media Stunt Turns Sour: Arrests Shake Jaipur

In a bid to boost their social media follower count, a group of youths in Jaipur distributed liquor at a public location during Nirjala Ekadashi, a police investigation revealed. The stunt's consequences were swift, culminating in the arrest of seven individuals.

The incident, unfolding last week, saw a video clip of the activity rapidly gain traction online, forcing law enforcement's hand in arresting the involved parties. The police cited reasons of offending religious sentiments for their intervention.

Among those arrested was social media influencer Lappu Sachin, alongside six others, who, motivated by the lure of increased online influence, orchestrated the event, only to face serious legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)