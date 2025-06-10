Social Media Stunt Turns Sour: Arrests Shake Jaipur
A group of youths were arrested in Jaipur for distributing liquor to gain social media followers. The incident, which occurred during Nirjala Ekadashi, garnered attention after a video went viral, prompting police action for hurting religious sentiments. A well-known influencer was among those detained.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to boost their social media follower count, a group of youths in Jaipur distributed liquor at a public location during Nirjala Ekadashi, a police investigation revealed. The stunt's consequences were swift, culminating in the arrest of seven individuals.
The incident, unfolding last week, saw a video clip of the activity rapidly gain traction online, forcing law enforcement's hand in arresting the involved parties. The police cited reasons of offending religious sentiments for their intervention.
Among those arrested was social media influencer Lappu Sachin, alongside six others, who, motivated by the lure of increased online influence, orchestrated the event, only to face serious legal repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HC raps Maharashtra govt for `radical reaction' to teen student's social media post on Indo-Pak conflict.
Bombay High Court Slams Maharashtra Government for Arresting Teen Over Social Media Post
HC orders immediate release of teen student from Pune arrested for her social media post on Indo-Pak conflict.
Digital Menstruation Myths: Survey Highlights Social Media's Role in Shaping Perceptions
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Social Media Uniform Misuse