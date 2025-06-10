Left Menu

Social Media Stunt Turns Sour: Arrests Shake Jaipur

A group of youths were arrested in Jaipur for distributing liquor to gain social media followers. The incident, which occurred during Nirjala Ekadashi, garnered attention after a video went viral, prompting police action for hurting religious sentiments. A well-known influencer was among those detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:44 IST
Social Media Stunt Turns Sour: Arrests Shake Jaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost their social media follower count, a group of youths in Jaipur distributed liquor at a public location during Nirjala Ekadashi, a police investigation revealed. The stunt's consequences were swift, culminating in the arrest of seven individuals.

The incident, unfolding last week, saw a video clip of the activity rapidly gain traction online, forcing law enforcement's hand in arresting the involved parties. The police cited reasons of offending religious sentiments for their intervention.

Among those arrested was social media influencer Lappu Sachin, alongside six others, who, motivated by the lure of increased online influence, orchestrated the event, only to face serious legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025