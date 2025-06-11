Tragedy Strikes: Eight Drown in Banas River, Prompting Condolences and Relief Efforts

In a heart-wrenching incident in Rajasthan's Tonk district, eight picnickers from Jaipur tragically drowned in the Banas River on Tuesday. Congress MLA Sachin Pilot described the situation as 'heartbreaking' and assured that financial assistance will be extended to the affected families, alongside preventive measures to avoid future mishaps.

Pilot emphasized the necessity for technical assessments and the establishment of checkpoints at the riverbanks to avert similar tragedies. Expressing his condolences via social media, he commended the district administration and police for rescuing three individuals during the fateful event.

Rajasthan's political milieu echoed with messages of sympathy and promises for thorough investigations. State leaders, including Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully and CM Bhajanlal Sharma, underscored the immediacy of rescue operations and prayed for the grieving families and deceased souls. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)