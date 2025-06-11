Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Eight Drown in Banas River, Prompting Condolences and Relief Efforts

Eight people drowned in Banas River, Tonk, during a picnic. Congress MLA Sachin Pilot called the incident 'heartbreaking,' promising financial aid and preventive measures. Rajasthan leaders expressed condolences, while rescue efforts saved three individuals. Authorities were instructed to initiate relief operations immediately following the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:11 IST
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heart-wrenching incident in Rajasthan's Tonk district, eight picnickers from Jaipur tragically drowned in the Banas River on Tuesday. Congress MLA Sachin Pilot described the situation as 'heartbreaking' and assured that financial assistance will be extended to the affected families, alongside preventive measures to avoid future mishaps.

Pilot emphasized the necessity for technical assessments and the establishment of checkpoints at the riverbanks to avert similar tragedies. Expressing his condolences via social media, he commended the district administration and police for rescuing three individuals during the fateful event.

Rajasthan's political milieu echoed with messages of sympathy and promises for thorough investigations. State leaders, including Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully and CM Bhajanlal Sharma, underscored the immediacy of rescue operations and prayed for the grieving families and deceased souls. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

