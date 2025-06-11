Gujarat and Odisha Gear Up for Grand Jagannath Rath Yatra Festivities

As the revered Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra approaches, Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi assured on Wednesday that comprehensive arrangements are being made for its seamless conduct in Ahmedabad on June 27. The esteemed festival, described as a 'centre of devotion,' holds deep significance for the people of Gujarat.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Sanghavi highlighted the essential role this annual event plays in the spiritual life of many, with lakhs expected to participate. Concurrently, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi engaged in the Pahandi rituals and Snana Utsav in Puri, underlining the festival's religious importance.

The Rath Yatra, or 'Festival of Chariots,' is an iconic event where deities including Lord Jagannath embark on a grand procession. In Odisha, artisanal efforts for chariot construction began on Akshay Tritiya, marking the preparatory phase for this year's celebrations. The festival is eagerly anticipated by devotees, underscoring both states' rich cultural tapestry.

