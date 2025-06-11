Guarded Market Response to U.S.-China Trade Progress

Stock markets and the dollar reacted cautiously on Wednesday to new developments in U.S.-China trade discussions. Investors remained on edge as they awaited further details on the trade framework, which remains vague despite progress being announced in London.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated that issues surrounding rare earths and magnets might see resolution, but specifics were scarce. Carol Kong, a currency strategist, noted that achieving a comprehensive deal would take time, dampening immediate market enthusiasm. Skepticism is high, given past trade turmoil experiences.

Across global markets, reactions were mixed. The Asian stock market saw a boost, though European and U.S. markets displayed more restraint. The currency market remained mostly steady, while concerns grew over upcoming U.S. Treasury auctions and anticipated inflation data, which may reveal tariff impacts.