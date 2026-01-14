Strengthening Bonds: Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi to Boost Indo-Japan Ties with India Visit

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is scheduled to visit India from January 15 to 17, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs. His visit to New Delhi marks a significant step in enhancing bilateral relations between India and Japan.

During his visit, Motegi will engage in crucial talks with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House on January 16. The meeting follows a previous encounter between the Prime Ministers of India and Japan at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, where they reiterated the significance of their countries' strategic partnership.

The discussions will cover various areas of mutual interest such as defense, trade, and technology. Additionally, Prime Minister Takaichi has expressed support for India's forthcoming AI Summit in 2026, as both nations aim to strengthen collaboration in strategic sectors and maintain regional stability. Both governments view each other as indispensable partners in promoting peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)