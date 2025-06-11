South African Macadamia Farmers Navigate U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Gene Likhanya's flourishing macadamia nut farm in South Africa's Madimbo valley is under pressure due to U.S. import tariffs. The farm, initially funded through personal savings, has grown significantly over 20 years and now employs 78 people, aiming to triple its output in the next four years.

South Africa leads global macadamia nut production, with the U.S. being its second largest market after China. However, tariffs set by the Trump administration threaten this growth. Although the 31% tariffs are currently paused for negotiations, Likhanya and his peers are seeking alternative markets, including India.

Other agricultural sectors in South Africa face similar threats, with citrus exporters warning that tariffs may impact 35,000 jobs. As a Macadamias South Africa board member, Likhanya sees the tariffs as harmful to both U.S. and South African industries, describing it as a 'lose-lose' situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)