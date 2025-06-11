Left Menu

South African Macadamia Farmers Navigate U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Gene Likhanya's South African macadamia nut farm faces challenges from U.S. tariffs, prompting exploration of new markets like India. The 31% tariff increase threatens Likhanya's ambitious growth plans, mirroring concerns of other South African agricultural sectors. Resolution of this 'lose-lose' situation is hoped for by farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:34 IST
South African Macadamia Farmers Navigate U.S. Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gene Likhanya's flourishing macadamia nut farm in South Africa's Madimbo valley is under pressure due to U.S. import tariffs. The farm, initially funded through personal savings, has grown significantly over 20 years and now employs 78 people, aiming to triple its output in the next four years.

South Africa leads global macadamia nut production, with the U.S. being its second largest market after China. However, tariffs set by the Trump administration threaten this growth. Although the 31% tariffs are currently paused for negotiations, Likhanya and his peers are seeking alternative markets, including India.

Other agricultural sectors in South Africa face similar threats, with citrus exporters warning that tariffs may impact 35,000 jobs. As a Macadamias South Africa board member, Likhanya sees the tariffs as harmful to both U.S. and South African industries, describing it as a 'lose-lose' situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
2
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025