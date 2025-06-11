Global Shock as Indian Opposition Unites, Slams Pakistan

In a remarkable display of political unity, a seven-member all-party delegation from India met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing widespread international attention. BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya noted that the global audience was taken aback by the collective front presented by India's political factions.

During the meeting, Bhattacharya took aim at Pakistan, declaring it a military-run state rather than a true democracy. The delegation, headed by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, included prominent political figures from various parties such as Congress MP Amar Singh and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The meeting came on the heels of an extensive diplomatic mission dubbed Operation Sindoor, launched in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation, composed of MPs, former ambassadors, and officials, visited over 30 countries to promote India's firm stand against terrorism and its commitment to world peace.