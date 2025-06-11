Peru's Blueberry Boom: Navigating International Trade and New Markets

In the arid landscape of Peru's Pisco Desert, towering blueberry bushes stretch towards the horizon, emblematic of the country's agricultural innovation. Genetic advancements have allowed varieties like Eureka Sunset to flourish in this climate, enabling Peru to become the world's largest blueberry exporter.

Amidst a trade war with the U.S., Peru's blueberry growers are shifting priorities towards China, a market hungry for the fruit. The Chinese-owned port of Chancay is pivotal, halving shipping time across the Pacific Ocean and opening up new opportunities for export growth. Valle y Pampa, a major producer, anticipates a significant increase in shipments to China.

With the U.S. imposing tariffs affecting Peruvian exports, the country is intensifying its search for new markets in Asia, Europe, and Oceania. Peru's strategic diversification aims to mitigate economic impacts, with industry leaders noting potential shortages in the U.S. Nevertheless, the burgeoning demand and logistical advancements present promising prospects for Peru's blueberry trade.