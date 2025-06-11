Eyes in the Sky: The Vital Role of Surveillance in Modern Warfare

An Indian Air Force leader has underscored the increasing significance of surveillance and electro-optic systems in contemporary military strategies. According to Air Marshal Dixit, the decisive factor in modern combat hinges on the ability to see first, see farthest, and see most accurately on the battlefield.

Addressing the Surveillance and Electro Optics India seminar, Dixit drew comparisons from ongoing global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas disputes, to stress superior situational awareness as a game-changer. Highlighting India's Operation Sindoor, he noted how modern warfare has redefined distance and vulnerability.

He emphasized the transformation driven by technological advancements in deep surveillance, where traditional war principles face challenges. The seminar also featured insights from Lieutenant General Vineet Gaur, highlighting private sector roles, and Air Vice Marshal Tejpal Singh, who reiterated the critical role of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance in today's combat environment.