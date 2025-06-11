Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Prime Suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi under Police Scrutiny

The East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, announced that significant evidence has emerged against Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main suspect in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. The case involves an alleged murder that took place during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025.

The body of Raja Raghuvanshi was discovered in a gorge near Sohra, close to Cherrapunji, on June 2, while Sonam was found on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. She, along with four others—Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand—has been implicated in the crime. The police stressed that concrete confirmations are expected following thorough interrogation.

Addressing the media, SP Syiem urged the public to avoid speculation and stressed that the investigation is ongoing. He stated, 'There is evidence against Sonam, but a confirmed conclusion will emerge only after interrogation.' Additional insights were offered by East Khasi Hills' Additional SP, Ashish, who mentioned that medical examinations of the other accused are complete, with court appearances slated for today.

The investigation is being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police, with the suspects, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, detained at Shillong Sadar Police Station. Authorities emphasize the importance of relying on official updates amid the initial stages of this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)