Jana SFB Seeks Universal Bank Transition

Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SFB) has taken a strategic step by submitting its application to the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a Universal Bank. This marks a new chapter in the bank's journey towards growth and financial inclusion.

Jana SFB aims to expand its service offerings by becoming a Universal Bank, aspiring to be the 'Anchor Bank' for a self-reliant India. The bank has shown consistent growth and governance while serving individuals, MSMEs, and institutions, reinforcing their mission to cater to the underserved.

Since it became an SFB in 2018, Jana has evolved its business model, focusing on digital expansion and customer service. With over 800 branches nationwide, it is poised to broaden its reach and service spectrum significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)