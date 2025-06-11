Railway Expansion to Propel Growth in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh

The Union Cabinet has approved significant multi-tracking projects for Indian Railways, impacting seven districts in Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated that the projects will accelerate the economic growth of these states.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by the Prime Minister, sanctioned two critical projects aimed at improving travel ease, cutting transportation costs, lowering oil imports, and contributing to environmental goals. These projects amounting to Rs 6,405 crore, feature the 133-kilometer Koderma-Barkakana and 185-kilometer Ballari-Chikjajur doubling.

These initiatives will augment the Indian Railways network by 318 kilometers, enhancing connectivity in 1,408 villages with a population of over 28 lakh. The projects, essential for transporting commodities, will increase freight traffic by 49 MTPA, helping reduce oil imports and CO2 emissions equivalent to planting 11 crore trees.

(With inputs from agencies.)