Microfinance Struggles Amidst Declining Loan Disbursement
Loan disbursements by microfinance institutions (MFIs) in India fell by 25% to Rs 1.12 lakh crore in FY25, pointing to stress within the sector. The average loan amount per account rose slightly, while debts and total equity decreased significantly. Regional distribution and issues like high interest rates remain areas of concern.
- Country:
- India
Microfinance institutions (MFIs) in India are facing increasing stress, as loan disbursements fell by a significant 25% to Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2025, according to a report by the Microfinance Institution Network (MFIN), a prominent umbrella organization for these institutions. This alarming decline echoes a broader trend of financial challenges in the sector.
Despite the overall drop in disbursements, the average loan amount per account climbed to Rs 50,131, representing a 12.3% rise from the last financial year. Yet, debt funding for non-bank financial companies specializing in microfinance reduced substantially by 35.7% to Rs 57,307 crore. Additionally, a minor 1.8% decrease in total equity was reported, setting alarm bells ringing for stakeholders.
The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor, M. Rajeshwar Rao, highlighted ongoing issues plaguing the sector, notably over-indebtedness, high interest rates, and harsh recovery procedures. While there's been some reduction in interest rates, certain areas still suffer from excessive charges, posing a challenge for fully realizing the potential of microfinance in financial inclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)