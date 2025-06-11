Left Menu

Guyana's 'Golden Arrowhead': Next Big Player in Latin American Oil Exports

Guyana is set to export its first shipment of crude oil from its fourth production facility, expanding its output capacity significantly. Managed by a consortium of Exxon Mobil, Hess, and CNOOC, the new oil grade 'Golden Arrowhead' will boost Guyana's standing in Latin America's oil export market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:29 IST
Guyana's 'Golden Arrowhead': Next Big Player in Latin American Oil Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Guyana is poised to export its inaugural shipment of crude oil from its fourth production facility between late August and early September, as confirmed by the government to Reuters. This shipment hails from a consortium led by U.S. companies Exxon Mobil, Hess, and China's CNOOC, which collectively manage all of Guyana's crude and gas output.

The new floating oil production facility, One Guyana, constructed by SBM Offshore, is anticipated to commence production soon. Expected to elevate the consortium's output capacity to over 900,000 barrels per day (bpd), this venture could mark a significant leap in Guyana's oil production endeavors.

The first export of Guyana's light crude grade, named 'Golden Arrowhead,' comprises a million barrels. Boasting a lighter density and low sulfur content, it is earmarked for swift sale by the consortium's partners. Since launching oil exports in 2020, Guyana has rapidly ascended as the fifth-largest Latin American crude exporter, expanding exports by 54% last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025