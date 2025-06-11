U.S. Embassy Evacuation Prepared Amid Regional Tensions
The U.S. embassy in Iraq readies for an ordered evacuation as security threats mount. Tensions escalate as Iran's Defense Minister warns of possible strikes on U.S. bases, contingent on the outcome of nuclear discussions and conflicts with Washington.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:59 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
The U.S. embassy in Iraq is on high alert, preparing for an ordered evacuation in response to growing security threats, according to an Iraqi security official and a U.S. source on Wednesday.
This situation follows a statement from Iran's Defense Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, who indicated that Tehran would target U.S. bases in the region if disputes over nuclear discussions with Washington escalate into conflict.
The heightened tensions underline the fragile nature of international relations in the region, impacting diplomatic and military strategies.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Positive Strides in Iran Nuclear Talks
Iran's Conditional Approval for U.S. Inspectors Hinges on Successful Nuclear Talks
UN nuclear watchdog chief says 'jury is still out' on Iran-US nuclear talks, but says continued negotiations a good sign, reports AP.
Trump's Warning to Netanyahu Amidst Nuclear Talks
Iran Nuclear Talks: Unveiling the US Proposal Amid Regional Tensions