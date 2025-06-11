U.S. Embassy Evacuation Prepared Amid Regional Tensions

The U.S. embassy in Iraq is on high alert, preparing for an ordered evacuation in response to growing security threats, according to an Iraqi security official and a U.S. source on Wednesday.

This situation follows a statement from Iran's Defense Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, who indicated that Tehran would target U.S. bases in the region if disputes over nuclear discussions with Washington escalate into conflict.

The heightened tensions underline the fragile nature of international relations in the region, impacting diplomatic and military strategies.