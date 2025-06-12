Left Menu

Global Recognition: Jaipur Foot's Pivotal Role in Disability Rehabilitation

The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities highlighted the achievements of Jaipur Foot, run by the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti. The organization has rehabilitated 50,000 disabled individuals in 44 countries, earning global recognition for India through its cost-effective and efficient service model.

Updated: 12-06-2025 00:36 IST
During a recent session at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities praised the efforts of a Jaipur-based organization for its significant contributions to disability rehabilitation.

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), also known as Jaipur Foot, was spotlighted for its impactful work. Founder D R Mehta and President Satish Mehta were invited to discuss the organization's success at the convention, which saw widespread attendance from international representatives.

The BMVSS has rehabilitated over 50,000 disabled persons across 44 countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. These initiatives, carried out free of charge, not only enhance the lives of individuals but also bolster India's global reputation in humanitarian aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

