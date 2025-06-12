Putin's Nuclear Focus: Ensuring Russia's Strategic Edge

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the importance of bolstering the country's nuclear triad as part of its new arms program. This focus includes the modernization of land-based, sea-based, and aircraft-launched nuclear weapons.

During a meeting aired on state television with senior officials from the arms industry, Putin emphasized this nuclear triad as crucial for Russia's sovereignty and its strategic role in global power dynamics. He stated, "Undoubtedly, special attention should be paid to the nuclear triad, which has been and will remain the guarantee of Russia's sovereignty."

Putin proudly noted that 95% of weapons in Russia's strategic nuclear arsenal are up-to-date, claiming this as the highest modernization level among the world's nuclear powers, highlighting its significance in strengthening Russia's defense capabilities.

