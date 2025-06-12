Left Menu

Putin's Nuclear Focus: Ensuring Russia's Strategic Edge

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of strengthening the nuclear triad—land, sea, and air weapons—in Russia's new arms program. During a televised meeting, he highlighted that 95% of these strategic nuclear forces are modernized, underscoring their role in maintaining global power balance and Russia's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 00:56 IST
Putin's Nuclear Focus: Ensuring Russia's Strategic Edge

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the importance of bolstering the country's nuclear triad as part of its new arms program. This focus includes the modernization of land-based, sea-based, and aircraft-launched nuclear weapons.

During a meeting aired on state television with senior officials from the arms industry, Putin emphasized this nuclear triad as crucial for Russia's sovereignty and its strategic role in global power dynamics. He stated, "Undoubtedly, special attention should be paid to the nuclear triad, which has been and will remain the guarantee of Russia's sovereignty."

Putin proudly noted that 95% of weapons in Russia's strategic nuclear arsenal are up-to-date, claiming this as the highest modernization level among the world's nuclear powers, highlighting its significance in strengthening Russia's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

 India
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025