Market Jitters: Wall Street Woes Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street stocks and the dollar declined due to Middle East tensions and unclear U.S.-China trade deal details. Treasury yields eased, while oil prices rose. The deal aimed to ease trade tensions but lacked specifics, causing uncertainty. U.S. stocks showed mixed results amid inflation and market risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:06 IST
Wall Street experienced a downturn on Wednesday, mirrored by a drop in the dollar as tensions escalated in the Middle East and details of the U.S.-China trade deal remained vague.

The U.S. is preparing for a partial evacuation of its Iraq embassy, driving security concerns. Meanwhile, oil prices surged over four percent, reaching a two-month high.

Despite hope from a fresh U.S-China trade truce, which suggested progress but lacked concrete terms, stocks showed mixed results as investors anticipated potential inflation spikes fueled by new tariffs.

