Australia's Defence Chief Emphasizes AUKUS Review Cooperation

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles announced on Thursday that the government would fully cooperate with the United States as President Donald Trump's administration undertakes a formal review of the AUKUS defence pact. In a statement, Marles noted it is understandable for the administration to assess such a significant initiative.

AUKUS represents Australia's most substantial defence project, with a commitment of A$368 billion over thirty years. The investment focuses on acquiring nuclear-powered submarines in collaboration with the United States and Britain, highlighting the strategic importance of this trilateral partnership.

The agreement underscores Australia's focus on enhancing its defence capabilities and strategic partnerships amid evolving global security dynamics. As the formal review unfolds, Australia's commitment to transparency and cooperation remains a priority in ensuring the success and efficacy of the AUKUS pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)