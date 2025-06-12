Mango Standoff: Karnataka's Plea against Andhra Pradesh's Ban

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has formally requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to remove a ban barring Totapuri mangoes from entering Chittoor district. The measure, he argues, contradicts the principles of cooperative federalism.

A letter issued by Siddaramaiah on June 11 accentuates the potential regional tensions and retaliatory actions this restriction could provoke. Meanwhile, farmers from Kolar's Srinivasapura, Karnataka's key mango-growing area, held protests against the ban.

Highlighting the repercussions, Siddaramaiah pointed out the disruption in the supply chain between Karnataka mango growers and Chittoor-based processing units, urging for the ban's immediate revocation to prevent economic losses among farmers.

