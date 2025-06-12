Left Menu

Mango Standoff: Karnataka's Plea against Andhra Pradesh's Ban

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls on Andhra's CM Naidu to lift the ban on Totapuri mango entry into Chittoor, highlighting its impact on farmers' livelihoods and potential interstate tensions. The ban by Chittoor's Collector affects mango growers reliant on Chittoor's processing units, causing protests in Karnataka's Kolar district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:33 IST
Mango Standoff: Karnataka's Plea against Andhra Pradesh's Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has formally requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to remove a ban barring Totapuri mangoes from entering Chittoor district. The measure, he argues, contradicts the principles of cooperative federalism.

A letter issued by Siddaramaiah on June 11 accentuates the potential regional tensions and retaliatory actions this restriction could provoke. Meanwhile, farmers from Kolar's Srinivasapura, Karnataka's key mango-growing area, held protests against the ban.

Highlighting the repercussions, Siddaramaiah pointed out the disruption in the supply chain between Karnataka mango growers and Chittoor-based processing units, urging for the ban's immediate revocation to prevent economic losses among farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025