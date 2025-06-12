Mango Standoff: Karnataka's Plea against Andhra Pradesh's Ban
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls on Andhra's CM Naidu to lift the ban on Totapuri mango entry into Chittoor, highlighting its impact on farmers' livelihoods and potential interstate tensions. The ban by Chittoor's Collector affects mango growers reliant on Chittoor's processing units, causing protests in Karnataka's Kolar district.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has formally requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to remove a ban barring Totapuri mangoes from entering Chittoor district. The measure, he argues, contradicts the principles of cooperative federalism.
A letter issued by Siddaramaiah on June 11 accentuates the potential regional tensions and retaliatory actions this restriction could provoke. Meanwhile, farmers from Kolar's Srinivasapura, Karnataka's key mango-growing area, held protests against the ban.
Highlighting the repercussions, Siddaramaiah pointed out the disruption in the supply chain between Karnataka mango growers and Chittoor-based processing units, urging for the ban's immediate revocation to prevent economic losses among farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
