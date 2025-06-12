Indian Army Celebrates Veterans and Veer Naris with Grand Rally

The Indian Army is organizing a grand Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally at the Tenga Valley Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh, celebrating the bravery and sacrifices of veterans and Veer Naris from the region. The event, set to be attended by Lieutenant General KT Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, will honor those from Tawang, Kameng, and Itanagar.

Alongside the Governor, notable figures such as Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, Major General KS Grewal, and senior civil and military officials will be present. The rally will feature support desks offering assistance with pensions, healthcare, and resettlement inquiries. A medical camp will provide free check-ups and consultations to attendees.

Opportunities for veterans and their families will be showcased through stalls from the Army Welfare Placement Organisation, Directorate of Indian Army Veterans, and other agencies. Student performances will pay tribute to veterans. In addition, the Indian Army paid homage on the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas by visiting the home of Capt Vijayant Thapar, honoring his family, and reaffirming deep national pride and gratitude.