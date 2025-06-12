Left Menu

Indian Army Celebrates Veterans and Veer Naris with Grand Rally

The Indian Army hosts a grand rally at Tenga Valley Military Station, Arunachal Pradesh to honor veterans and Veer Naris. Key officials and organizations offer support services, healthcare, and job opportunities. Cultural programs celebrate the veterans' sacrifices as the army reaffirms its commitment to their welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:04 IST
Indian Army Celebrates Veterans and Veer Naris with Grand Rally
Indian Army to host Grand ex-servicemen rally at Tenga Valley Military Station (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is organizing a grand Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally at the Tenga Valley Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh, celebrating the bravery and sacrifices of veterans and Veer Naris from the region. The event, set to be attended by Lieutenant General KT Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, will honor those from Tawang, Kameng, and Itanagar.

Alongside the Governor, notable figures such as Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, Major General KS Grewal, and senior civil and military officials will be present. The rally will feature support desks offering assistance with pensions, healthcare, and resettlement inquiries. A medical camp will provide free check-ups and consultations to attendees.

Opportunities for veterans and their families will be showcased through stalls from the Army Welfare Placement Organisation, Directorate of Indian Army Veterans, and other agencies. Student performances will pay tribute to veterans. In addition, the Indian Army paid homage on the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas by visiting the home of Capt Vijayant Thapar, honoring his family, and reaffirming deep national pride and gratitude.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025