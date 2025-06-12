Left Menu

Mayan Routes, Indian Roots: Unveiling Hidden Cultural Links

Vineet Kumar's new book, launched in New Delhi, explores deep-rooted connections between India and Central America. Attended by Guatemalan and Salvadoran ambassadors, the event highlights cultural and historical ties, encouraging deeper engagement. The travelogue offers fresh perspectives on global interconnectedness through historical narratives and modern connections.

Diplomats and scholars attend launch of book linking India with Central America (Photo/Indian Army Official). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new cultural exploration was set in motion today with the launch of Vineet Kumar's book, 'Mayan Routes, Indian Roots: A Geo-Political Travelogue Through Central America and Tracing Its Connections to India,' in New Delhi. This event marked a significant milestone in cultural exchange between India and Central America.

The launch was graced by His Excellency Omar Castaneda Solares, Ambassador of Guatemala, and His Excellency Guillermo Rubio Funes, Ambassador of El Salvador to India. It attracted prominent diplomats, academics, cultural enthusiasts, and media representatives intrigued by the rich narrative of shared history and culture.

Kumar's book covers Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama, revealing surprising historical and contemporary ties to India. Both ambassadors emphasized the importance of this work in fostering mutual understanding. Kumar expressed his deep curiosity and gratitude for the diplomatic support, underscoring the travelogue's aim to deepen cultural dialogue.

