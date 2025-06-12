Digital Leap Forward: India Emerges as Leading Digital Economy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasized the central government's successes with digital initiatives, declaring India a prominent digital economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year leadership. Shah emphasized Modi's transformative impact on all sectors, from healthcare to commerce, through a digital revolution.

In a social media message, Shah credited the Modi administration with democratizing technology usage, bolstering business sectors, and earning India its status as a global digital leader. Praising the recent cabinet decisions, Shah expressed gratitude to Modi for approving ambitious railway projects aimed at spurring growth in Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved two major projects, emphasizing augmenting railway networks by 318 km across seven districts. With a budget of Rs 6,405 crore, these projects promise improved travel, cost efficiency, reduced oil imports, and lower CO2 emissions, all while enhancing connectivity for 1,408 villages and offering new employment prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)