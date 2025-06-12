Japan's Pension Overhaul: Labour Crisis Sparks Gender Equality Debate

Japan's labour shortage is compelling its traditionally conservative lawmakers to consider significant changes to long-standing social welfare regulations. Originally designed to encourage married women to focus on home responsibilities, these rules are being scrutinized as the nation grapples with economic pressure due to a dwindling workforce.

Legislation expected to pass this week will require part-time workers to contribute to pension and health-insurance schemes. This move aims to ease worker shortages by reducing disincentives for women to work more hours or pursue career advancements, although it stops short of a full overhaul. The changes are particularly pertinent as the nation contends with an ageing population.

The proposed law highlights a broader debate about gender roles and economic productivity. While businesses and analysts argue that existing policies restrict female labor supply and hinder wage growth, conservative lawmakers show varying levels of enthusiasm for deeper reforms. A generational shift may be necessary for lasting change.