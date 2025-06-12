Leading the Wind: Girish Tanti's Vision for India's Renewable Energy Future
Mr. Girish Tanti, Co-Founder of Suzlon Group, has been appointed Chairman of the CII Renewable Energy Manufacturing Council and the National Committee on Renewable Energy for 2025–26. With India's goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, Tanti's leadership will drive the transition towards sustainable and inclusive energy solutions.
Girish Tanti, Co-Founder of Suzlon Group, has taken a pivotal role as the Chairman of the CII Renewable Energy Manufacturing Council and the CII National Committee on Renewable Energy for 2025–26. His leadership comes at a crucial time as India targets 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
Tanti's influence in the renewable energy sector extends over three decades. As Vice Chairman of the Global Wind Energy Council and Chairman of several key wind energy organizations, he is steering India's path to a sustainable energy future. His appointment is a testament to India's commitment to a clean energy transition.
India has already achieved 222 GW of renewable capacity, and doubling this figure will require collaborative efforts between the government and industry. Tanti emphasizes the importance of 'Make in India' in driving job creation and industrial growth as the nation advances toward its renewable energy goals.
