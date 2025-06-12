Unmasking Coercive Control: The Invisible Precursor to Domestic Violence
Recent research highlights that psychological abuse often precedes physical and sexual violence in domestic abuse cases. Through interviews with Australian women, a pattern of coercive control emerged, which progresses seriously without intervention. Legal recognition of coercive control as a criminal offense is growing in Australia, signaling a push for change.
Melbourne, Jun 12 (The Conversation) – While catastrophic incidents of domestic violence often capture public attention, new research sheds light on early warning signs that precede such tragic outcomes. This study suggests that proactive intervention is possible if psychological abuse is recognized early.
The research engaged a large group of women, revealing a consistent pattern: psychological abuse usually emerges first, followed by physical and then sexual abuse. Understanding and identifying coercive control, a form of psychological manipulation that restricts an individual's freedom, became central to interpreting these findings.
Legal responses are adapting, with some Australian states, like Queensland and New South Wales, criminalizing coercive control. By conducting a nationwide survey, researchers mapped out the timeline of domestic abuse, finding that early signs of abuse often start before major life events, such as moving in together or marriage.
