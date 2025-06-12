SEPC Secures Rs 650-Crore Solar Power Project in Maharashtra

Engineering solutions provider SEPC announced on Thursday that it secured a Rs 650-crore contract to develop solar installations with a total capacity of 133 MW in Maharashtra.

According to a statement from the company, the award, granted by Parmeshi Urja Ltd from Kolkata, entails executing EPC solar power projects across 26 locations in four districts within Maharashtra.

The project scope includes design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning, encompassing civil and structural works for the solar power installations. Implementation will span across districts such as Sambhaji Nagar, Dhule, Solapur, and Nanded, as outlined in their statement.

This initiative is part of the larger PM-KUSUM Yojana, a central government scheme targeting the promotion of solar energy for agricultural and rural applications.

SEPC expects the project execution timeline to be between 12 and 18 months from the starting date, with the total project value estimated at Rs 650 crore. The company continues to focus on delivering comprehensive solutions in power, water infrastructure, and metallurgy.

