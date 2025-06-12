European Industry Faces Rare Earths Supply Crunch

German manufacturers are sounding alarms over rare earths supply bottlenecks, attributed to China's tight grip on global processing. The VDMA industry association is urging the European Union to pressure China into easing export restrictions, fearing further hits to industries reliant on these critical materials.

China's near-monopoly on rare earths processing, crucial for various industries from automotive to household appliances, became a sticking point when tighter export licenses were introduced amidst trade tensions with the U.S. The VDMA stresses the need for alternative suppliers or strategic negotiations.

As the U.S. and China reach an accord to soften export limitations, the VDMA highlights the urgency for Europe to act. Without diversified sourcing, EU and German decision-makers face increasing pressure to resolve this competitive advantage issue with China.

