Tragic Air India Crash: 242 on Board in Ahmedabad Disaster

An Air India Boeing 787 with 242 passengers crashed near Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, resulting in significant casualties. Leaders, including PM Modi, are closely monitoring the situation as rescue efforts continue. NCP Chief Pawar expressed grief over the tragic incident, calling for swift aid and recovery for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:58 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Nationalist Congress Party Chief, Sharad Pawar, expressed his deep sorrow over the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which reportedly resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He extended his prayers for the quick recovery of the injured and the resilience of the teams handling rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promptly reached out to Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah to assess the unfolding situation of the crash involving an Air India flight destined for London. Sources indicate that Modi instructed officials to ensure immediate response and keep him informed of developments.

The aircraft, carrying 242 people, including crew, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has dispatched a team for investigation, while the Civil Aviation Minister is en route to coordinate on-site relief. Heavy smoke was reported at the crash site, with aviation authorities confirming a mayday was declared before the abrupt loss of communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

