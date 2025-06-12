Tragic Air India Crash: 242 on Board in Ahmedabad Disaster

The Nationalist Congress Party Chief, Sharad Pawar, expressed his deep sorrow over the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which reportedly resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He extended his prayers for the quick recovery of the injured and the resilience of the teams handling rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promptly reached out to Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah to assess the unfolding situation of the crash involving an Air India flight destined for London. Sources indicate that Modi instructed officials to ensure immediate response and keep him informed of developments.

The aircraft, carrying 242 people, including crew, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has dispatched a team for investigation, while the Civil Aviation Minister is en route to coordinate on-site relief. Heavy smoke was reported at the crash site, with aviation authorities confirming a mayday was declared before the abrupt loss of communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)