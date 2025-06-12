Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash in Ahmedabad: Response and Relief Mobilized

A catastrophic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport involving 242 individuals has prompted swift action from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat's officials, and Disaster Response Teams. Flight operations remain suspended as rescue efforts continue, and a full investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:11 IST
Visuals from the site of the plane crash in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to Ahmedabad to assess the aftermath of a plane crash near the city's airport, sources report. Shah has been in communication with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to thoroughly understand the situation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the incident with Shah, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, who is also en route to Ahmedabad to lead rescue and relief operations. Shah expressed his deep sorrow over the incident on social media, confirming that disaster response teams are already on-site.

The crash occurred minutes after takeoff at 01:38 pm, involving Air India flight AI171 bound for London Gatwick. The Boeing aircraft, carrying 242 people, tragically ended its journey in the Meghaninagar area. Rescue operations are underway, with injured passengers being transferred to local hospitals, and flight operations at Ahmedabad airport are currently suspended.

