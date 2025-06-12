ENBEE Trade Strengthens Lending with Sunrise Partnership

ENBEE Trade and Finance Ltd announced a strategic partnership with Sunrise FinServe on Thursday, aiming to enhance the efficiency and scalability of its loan disbursement operations.

This collaboration is a key move in ENBEE's efforts to expand its lending ecosystem, particularly across Maharashtra and Gujarat, according to a company statement.

ENBEE aims to leverage Sunrise FinServe's expertise and distribution network, which is expected to accelerate the company's growth in the retail lending sector. The company also focuses on sustainable finance, targeting projects like solar and wind energy developments.