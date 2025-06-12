Left Menu

ENBEE Trade Strengthens Lending with Sunrise Partnership

ENBEE Trade and Finance Ltd partners with Sunrise FinServe to enhance loan disbursement efficiency and scalability. This collaboration aims to strengthen ENBEE's lending ecosystem, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company focuses on sustainable finance projects, achieving notable revenue and profit growth in FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ENBEE Trade and Finance Ltd announced a strategic partnership with Sunrise FinServe on Thursday, aiming to enhance the efficiency and scalability of its loan disbursement operations.

This collaboration is a key move in ENBEE's efforts to expand its lending ecosystem, particularly across Maharashtra and Gujarat, according to a company statement.

ENBEE aims to leverage Sunrise FinServe's expertise and distribution network, which is expected to accelerate the company's growth in the retail lending sector. The company also focuses on sustainable finance, targeting projects like solar and wind energy developments.

