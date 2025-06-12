Tragic Air India Crash: Swift Response and Support Activated

Air India Flight AI171, destined for London Gatwick, crashed tragically soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, prompting an immediate response from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. An Operational Control Room has been activated to provide coordinated assistance to those impacted by the disaster.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, via social media, assured rapid assistance to all, following the incident. Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 with 242 passengers and crew, crashed in the Meghaninagar area, with smoke billowing from the crash site. The affected are swiftly being taken to nearby hospitals.

An investigative team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been dispatched to examine the cause of the accident. Pilot Capt Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar led the flight. A special hotline has been established for inquiries regarding passengers. Air India's cooperation is pledged as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)