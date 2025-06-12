Stock Futures Dip Amid Global Tensions and Trade Talks

On Thursday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a decline as escalating tensions in the Middle East affected risk appetite, coupled with investors seeking clarity on recent trade agreements between Washington and Beijing.

Boeing's premarket shares fell by 7.6% following the crash of an Air India aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, in Ahmedabad, India. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced the repositioning of U.S. personnel in the Middle East as it could potentially become a 'dangerous place' amid nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Elsewhere, a Chinese representative emphasized commitment to a trade deal with the U.S., aiming to stabilize the global market. In the stock market, Oracle's shares rose 7.7% after increasing its revenue forecast due to AI demand. Also, gold miner stocks climbed along with bullion prices.

