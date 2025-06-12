Nation Mourns Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

A tragic air disaster involving an Air India flight near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad prompted a wave of condolences from political leaders nationwide.

On Thursday, a routine flight to London Gatwick turned into a nightmare when the Boeing 787-8, carrying 242 passengers, issued a mayday before crashing shortly after takeoff. The craft was operated by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were among the first to express their condolences, echoing similar sentiments by various states' leaders. Air India confirmed the catastrophe, emphasizing their focus on supporting victims' families as investigations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) begin.

(With inputs from agencies.)