Delhi Battles Record-Breaking Power Demand as Temperatures Soar

Amid rising temperatures, Delhi witnessed its highest peak power demand this summer, with figures reaching 8,423 MW on Thursday afternoon, according to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).

The demand crossed 8,000 MW for the first time this year, as it had previously clocked 8,231 MW late Wednesday night. Forecasts predict the demand might exceed 9,000 MW as summer progresses.

To meet this surge, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited reported managing a peak of 2,407 MW successfully without outages, while BRPL and BYPL also handled demands of 3,747 MW and 1,832 MW, respectively. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for extreme heat on June 12 and 13, urging residents to take precautions.

