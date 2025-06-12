Wall Street Braces for Volatility Amid Global Tensions and Trade Deals

Wall Street's major indexes were headed for a lower start on Thursday as investors grappled with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and sought further details on the United States' recent trade agreements with China.

Boeing shares dropped 6.3% in premarket trading after an Air India plane crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in India's Ahmedabad, underscoring sector challenges amid heightened volatility. Meanwhile, President Trump announced the evacuation of U.S. personnel from the Middle East, citing potential dangers in the region and affirming the U.S. stance against Iran's nuclear aspirations.

China confirmed a trade agreement with the U.S., providing temporary relief in an ongoing trade war. At the same time, the Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis all showed declines. Oracle's shares rose significantly due to increased AI demand, while U.S.-listed gold miners saw gains driven by rising bullion prices.

