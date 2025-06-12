Wall Street Braces for Volatility Amid Global Tensions and Trade Deals
Wall Street's indexes are set for a lower open due to rising Middle East tensions and unresolved U.S.-China trade deals. Boeing fell 6.3% following an Air India crash involving its aircraft. Meanwhile, U.S.-China trade clarifications were sought, while U.S. gold miners gained amid high bullion prices.
Wall Street's major indexes were headed for a lower start on Thursday as investors grappled with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and sought further details on the United States' recent trade agreements with China.
Boeing shares dropped 6.3% in premarket trading after an Air India plane crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in India's Ahmedabad, underscoring sector challenges amid heightened volatility. Meanwhile, President Trump announced the evacuation of U.S. personnel from the Middle East, citing potential dangers in the region and affirming the U.S. stance against Iran's nuclear aspirations.
China confirmed a trade agreement with the U.S., providing temporary relief in an ongoing trade war. At the same time, the Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis all showed declines. Oracle's shares rose significantly due to increased AI demand, while U.S.-listed gold miners saw gains driven by rising bullion prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- indexes
- Boeing
- Middle East
- tensions
- trade deals
- China
- trade war
- Trump
- nuclear talks
ALSO READ
Global Markets Rally Amid Easing US-Europe Tensions and Tech Earnings Optimism
Calm Amid Tensions: China Stocks Steady Despite U.S. Trade Talks
Himachal Pradesh: Tensions Rise Over Vimal Negi Death Investigation
Iran Executes Alleged Mossad Spy Amid Ongoing Tensions
Unexplained Chemical Plant Blast Rocks Eastern China