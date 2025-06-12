Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Raises Questions
A devastating crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad has led to speculation about engine failure. Both black box data and eyewitness accounts suggest a potential loss of power. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8, crashed soon after takeoff, claiming multiple lives and raising questions about the incident's cause.
In a tragic incident, Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, prompting questions about the event's root causes.
Former pilot Ehsan Khalid suggested a 'loss of power' might be evident, though simultaneous engine failure remains unlikely. Flight Data and Cockpit Voice Recorders are expected to provide clarity.
The crash site, a doctor's hostel, witnessed the aircraft piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal fall outside the airport perimeter as rescue operations continue amidst speculations.
