Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Raises Questions

In a tragic incident, Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, prompting questions about the event's root causes.

Former pilot Ehsan Khalid suggested a 'loss of power' might be evident, though simultaneous engine failure remains unlikely. Flight Data and Cockpit Voice Recorders are expected to provide clarity.

The crash site, a doctor's hostel, witnessed the aircraft piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal fall outside the airport perimeter as rescue operations continue amidst speculations.