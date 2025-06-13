Tensions Rise: Israeli Strike on Iran Looms Amid Nuclear Negotiations

Tensions are reaching a boiling point as Israel considers a military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, action could ensue as soon as Sunday, should Iran fail to halt its production of atomic bomb materials.

President Donald Trump reiterated his administration's commitment to a diplomatic resolution, advocating for negotiations over conflict. However, the possibility of an Israeli military move looms, potentially risking a regional war as speculations mount.

While the U.S. reassures no direct involvement, uncertainty remains on how the situation might unfold. Israeli capabilities for a lone strike appear limited without U.S. assistance, amidst pressures on Tehran to relinquish nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)