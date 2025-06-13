Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Among 241 Fatalities in AI-171 Crash

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among 241 people who perished in the AI-171 plane crash near Ahmedabad. The Air India flight, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff. The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin, is in hospital. Compensation has been announced for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:09 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Among 241 Fatalities in AI-171 Crash
FAnjali Rupani, BJP leader Vijay Rupani's wife, arrives in Ahmedabad, received by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a catastrophic aviation disaster on Thursday, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the 241 lives lost when Air India flight AI-171 tragically crashed after takeoff in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi was present in Ahmedabad to receive Anjali Rupani, the former leader's wife, who arrived following the incident. Other family members also congregated at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, confirmed the fatality of ex-CM Rupani, while Air India conveyed that among the 242 individuals on board—including 12 crew members—only one has survived. This historic Boeing 787-8 flight was bound for London Gatwick, carrying passengers of various nationalities.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar piloted the aircraft, their plummet to the ground after takeoff marking the site with a plume of dark smoke. Tata Group promises substantial compensation to victims' families, with many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders expressing sorrow and acknowledging Rupani's dedication to state welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025