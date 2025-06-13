Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Among 241 Fatalities in AI-171 Crash

In a catastrophic aviation disaster on Thursday, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the 241 lives lost when Air India flight AI-171 tragically crashed after takeoff in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi was present in Ahmedabad to receive Anjali Rupani, the former leader's wife, who arrived following the incident. Other family members also congregated at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, confirmed the fatality of ex-CM Rupani, while Air India conveyed that among the 242 individuals on board—including 12 crew members—only one has survived. This historic Boeing 787-8 flight was bound for London Gatwick, carrying passengers of various nationalities.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar piloted the aircraft, their plummet to the ground after takeoff marking the site with a plume of dark smoke. Tata Group promises substantial compensation to victims' families, with many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders expressing sorrow and acknowledging Rupani's dedication to state welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)