Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Preemptive Strike Against Iran Sparks Regional Tensions

Israel's recent military initiative, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, has created significant disturbances in air traffic over Iran, Iraq, and adjacent regions. The strike has been described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a necessary measure against Iran's nuclear ambitions, stressing the existential threat posed by the nation's nuclear capabilities.

Flight schedules across the affected areas experienced disruption due to the evolving airspace conditions following Israel's actions. Delhi Airport confirmed in a social media post that operations are smooth but acknowledged the impact on some flights, urging passengers to check with their airlines for updates.

The Indian Embassy in Iran has advised Indian nationals to stay vigilant amidst the rising tensions, instructing them to avoid non-essential movements and follow updates from official sources. The advisory coincides with Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz's announcement of emergency measures within Israel, anticipating potential retaliations from Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)