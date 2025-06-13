Left Menu

Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Preemptive Strike Against Iran Sparks Regional Tensions

Israel's launch of Operation Rising Lion, a military campaign against Iran, has disrupted airspace over Iran, Iraq, and neighboring regions. India advises caution for its citizens in Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu cites Iran's nuclear threat as warning signs echo historical inaction, promising decisive action against potential dangers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Israel's recent military initiative, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, has created significant disturbances in air traffic over Iran, Iraq, and adjacent regions. The strike has been described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a necessary measure against Iran's nuclear ambitions, stressing the existential threat posed by the nation's nuclear capabilities.

Flight schedules across the affected areas experienced disruption due to the evolving airspace conditions following Israel's actions. Delhi Airport confirmed in a social media post that operations are smooth but acknowledged the impact on some flights, urging passengers to check with their airlines for updates.

The Indian Embassy in Iran has advised Indian nationals to stay vigilant amidst the rising tensions, instructing them to avoid non-essential movements and follow updates from official sources. The advisory coincides with Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz's announcement of emergency measures within Israel, anticipating potential retaliations from Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

