Netanyahu Joins Trump's Expansive 'Board of Peace'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the ambitious 'Board of Peace.' Initially conceived to manage the Gaza ceasefire plan, the board now includes numerous nations and aims to address global conflicts. The initiative has stirred international interest.
In a surprising diplomatic move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to join U.S. President Donald Trump's expansive 'Board of Peace.'
The initiative, initially focused on overseeing a Gaza ceasefire, has grown to encompass a wide range of international peace efforts, echoing the structure of a global peacekeeping body.
As the board's composition takes shape, nations like the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Vietnam have already confirmed their participation, while Russia and others review the proposal. Key international figures, including former British PM Tony Blair and World Bank President Ajay Banga, are set to play pivotal roles.
