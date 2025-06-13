Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight 171 Disaster

A catastrophic plane crash involving Air India flight 171 has occurred in Ahmedabad, resulting in the loss of 241 lives. Prashant Kishore, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, responded to the event, describing it as a 'very unfortunate incident.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly traveled to the crash site to assess the situation and later visited the Civil Hospital to meet with the injured. PM Modi was accompanied by several officials, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

The flight, destined for London's Gatwick airport, met its tragic end shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport. Miraculously, out of 242 individuals on board, a British national of Indian origin survived. The aircraft, piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, made a Mayday call before all communication was lost. Investigations into the crash, which saw the plane collide with a resident doctors' hostel, are currently underway.