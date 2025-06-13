Iran's Strikes: Sanctions, Oil, and Global Implications

Israel launched a series of strikes on Iran last Friday, targeting nuclear facilities, ballistic missile production sites, and key military leaders. This assault marks the beginning of what Israel claims will be an extended operation aimed at thwarting Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company confirmed that the strikes left oil facilities unscathed. As the third-largest producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Iran's daily extraction of 3.3 million barrels accounts for approximately 3% of the global oil output.

Chinese private refiners continue to drive demand for Iranian oil, with exports peaking at a multi-year high. Despite U.S. sanctions, Iran remains a key player in the energy sector, employing tactics like ship-to-ship transfers to circumvent restrictions.