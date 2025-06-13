EU's Nuclear Expansion: A 241 Billion Euro Investment Challenge

The European Union is embarking on an ambitious journey to expand its nuclear energy capacity, entailing a staggering investment of 241 billion euros. According to a European Commission draft released on Friday, significant capital is needed to increase nuclear power from 98 gigawatts to 109 gigawatts by 2050.

Private investors are crucial to this endeavor, yet the high costs and inherent risks of nuclear projects have posed challenges. Recent delays in nuclear projects have exacerbated financial concerns, with a potential five-year setback threatening to escalate costs by an additional 45 billion euros. To address this, the Commission suggests innovative financial instruments to mitigate risks.

The nuclear power debate continues to divide EU nations. France, a nuclear-dependent country, stands at odds with Germany's historical resistance. Despite these differences, 12 EU countries currently utilize nuclear power, and new ventures are underway in Slovakia and Hungary. The Commission hinted at a pilot program worth 500 million euros for power purchase agreements to support nuclear initiatives.