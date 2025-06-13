Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Orange Alert in Kerala, Torrential Rains Hit Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has flagged an orange alert in multiple Kerala districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, torrential rains have already hit several parts of Karnataka, causing significant waterlogging. The southwest monsoon is active, affecting several southern regions with continued rainfall forecasted until June 17, 2025.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Kerala is on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues an orange alert for heavy rainfall across multiple districts, including Kasaragod, Kannur, and Kozhikode. The orange alert extends to Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kottayam, predicting 7-20cm of rain, with isolated areas expecting even more from June 14-17, 2025.

Simultaneously, the southwest monsoon has revived in Karnataka after a two-week hiatus. Torrential downpours drenched various regions, particularly hitting Hubballi in Dharwad district, causing severe waterlogging. The IMD has forecasted widespread rains across Karnataka districts through June 17, 2025, stressing the urgency for preparedness.

Coastal and north interior Karnataka areas are anticipated to experience persistent rainfall until June 17. The IMD projects heavy rainfall combined with 30-40 kmph winds in coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Authorities urge caution as extremely heavy rain is expected in isolated locations, underlining the monsoon's severe impact.

