Empowering Wheels: Free Auto-Driving Training for Women and Transgender Persons in Karnataka

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy praised an initiative offering free auto-driving training to women and transgender people, emphasizing government support for such commendable programs. This initiative is set to empower these groups economically while enhancing Bengaluru's transport framework.

The free training program, launched at BTM Layout, was organized in collaboration with the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B PAC) and CGI, a global IT and business consulting firm. The aim is to provide women and transgender individuals the skills needed to become certified auto drivers, thereby addressing economic disparities.

With over 500 participants across nine Assembly constituencies trained so far, the initiative seeks comprehensive expansion throughout Karnataka. The Minister assured discussions with the government about further schemes and measures for the welfare of the auto drivers' community, underscoring the importance of auto-rickshaws in the city's commuting landscape.