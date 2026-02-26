Left Menu

Empowering Wheels: Free Auto-Driving Training for Women and Transgender Persons in Karnataka

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy backs a commendable initiative providing free auto-driving training to women and transgender persons. Inaugurated at BTM Layout, the program empowers economically disadvantaged groups and enhances Bengaluru's transport system. Organized by B PAC and CGI, over 500 participants have been trained across nine constituencies, with plans for expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:18 IST
Empowering Wheels: Free Auto-Driving Training for Women and Transgender Persons in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy praised an initiative offering free auto-driving training to women and transgender people, emphasizing government support for such commendable programs. This initiative is set to empower these groups economically while enhancing Bengaluru's transport framework.

The free training program, launched at BTM Layout, was organized in collaboration with the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B PAC) and CGI, a global IT and business consulting firm. The aim is to provide women and transgender individuals the skills needed to become certified auto drivers, thereby addressing economic disparities.

With over 500 participants across nine Assembly constituencies trained so far, the initiative seeks comprehensive expansion throughout Karnataka. The Minister assured discussions with the government about further schemes and measures for the welfare of the auto drivers' community, underscoring the importance of auto-rickshaws in the city's commuting landscape.

TRENDING

1
Bhairav Battalion: Showcasing Modern Warfare Mastery

Bhairav Battalion: Showcasing Modern Warfare Mastery

 India
2
Jharkhand CM Pays Homage to Veer Soren Amid Sudden Loss

Jharkhand CM Pays Homage to Veer Soren Amid Sudden Loss

 India
3
Interpol Fugitive Extradited: Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula's Return to India

Interpol Fugitive Extradited: Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula's Return to India

 India
4
High Court Proceedings Spark Debate Over 'Miya' Controversy

High Court Proceedings Spark Debate Over 'Miya' Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026