OPEC Dismisses Immediate Oil Supply Changes Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais stated that the current geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran do not necessitate any immediate adjustments to the oil supply, emphasizing the stability of the present market conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:32 IST
The Secretary-General of OPEC, Haitham Al Ghais, asserted on Friday that there is no immediate need to alter oil supply in response to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
Al Ghais highlighted that the current market conditions remain stable, suggesting that the geopolitical situation has not yet necessitated any modifications in oil production strategies.
The statement underscores OPEC's confidence in the global oil market's resilience amidst regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Votes: Electing Stability Amidst Political Turmoil
U.S. Suspends Key Tech Sales to China Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance
RBI Prioritizes Liquidity and Stability for Economic Growth
Uncertainty about global trade post-protectionist measures and protracted geopolitical tensions pose downside risks to growth, says RBI.