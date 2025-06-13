OPEC Dismisses Immediate Oil Supply Changes Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

The Secretary-General of OPEC, Haitham Al Ghais, asserted on Friday that there is no immediate need to alter oil supply in response to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Al Ghais highlighted that the current market conditions remain stable, suggesting that the geopolitical situation has not yet necessitated any modifications in oil production strategies.

The statement underscores OPEC's confidence in the global oil market's resilience amidst regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)