OPEC Dismisses Immediate Oil Supply Changes Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais stated that the current geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran do not necessitate any immediate adjustments to the oil supply, emphasizing the stability of the present market conditions.

Updated: 13-06-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:32 IST
Haitham Al Ghais

The Secretary-General of OPEC, Haitham Al Ghais, asserted on Friday that there is no immediate need to alter oil supply in response to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Al Ghais highlighted that the current market conditions remain stable, suggesting that the geopolitical situation has not yet necessitated any modifications in oil production strategies.

The statement underscores OPEC's confidence in the global oil market's resilience amidst regional tensions.

